Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Trolls Abusing Mohammed Shami; ' Lowest Level Of Human Form'

Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday slammed the online trolls who abused speedster Mohammed Shami after they lost against Pakistan for the first time in T20 World Cup history. During the pre-match press conference, Virat Kohli addressed online criticism and abuse of Mohammed Shami and stated that his brotherhood and friendship with the speedster cannot be shaken by 'spinless' trolls.

Virat Kohli said, "There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person. "This is the lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing human being can do."

"Never thought of discriminating on basis of religion. That is a very sacred thing. Our brotherhood and friendship can't be shaken... and these things can't infiltrate. I give credit to people who understand us," he added.," added Kohli.

Mohammed Shami subjected to Pakistan's orchestrated online abuse

Mohammed Shami, who has been at the receiving end of hateful messages from fans after his 0/43 spell, is one of India's best bowlers and will be key when India take the field against New Zealand. Shami was Punjab Kings's best bowler in the IPL taking 19 wickets in 14 matches and just had a day out of sorts. While many fans did tweet out against Shami for his performance against the arch-rivals, the beginning of the instigation were tweets that originated from Pakistan. Earlier, Republic had exposed that the Pakistan-origin conspiracy was behind triggering heavy online trolling against the pacer.

Several Indian cricketers took to social media to back the bowler and asked fans to stop the abuse against a fellow countryman who has given his sweat helping Indian cricket deliver results on the pitch. Taking to their official social media handles, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had extended their support to the player ''Proud. Strong. Upward and onward'' the BCCI wrote.

Meanwhile, India will take on New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on October 31 in a very crucial match to be eligible to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-final.

(Image: PTI/AP)