Jhulan Goswami Breaks World Record During ICC Women's World Cup Match Against West Indies

Jhulan Goswami scripted history on Saturday as she became the highest wicket-taker in ICC Women's World Cup history, surpassing Australia's Lynn Fullston's record. During the previous match against New Zealand, Goswami had equalled the record for most wickets in the tournament but was unable to go past the tally after finishing with figures of 1/41 in 9 overs. Earlier skipper Mithali Raj also broke the record for most matches captained in the tournament history.

IND women vs WI women: Jhulan Goswami creates world record

Jhulan Goswami was tied at 39 wickets with Lyn Fullston before the IND vs WI match. The pacer made Anisa Mohammed her 40th victim after dismissing her for just 2 runs in the 36th over. The pacer bowled a fuller delivery but Mohammed ended up giving a catch to substitute fielder Tanya Bhatia. Jhulan Goswami achieved the feat in her fifth World Cup having made her international debut in 2005. The tall pacer made her World Cup debut the same year as her international debut and has played in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022 editions of the Women's World Cup.

Another feather in her cap 🤩



Jhulan Goswami now holds the record for the most wickets in the history of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/wiCghJZjkk — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 12, 2022

IND W vs WI W: Mithali Raj and Co. inch closer to win

After winning the toss, openers Smriti Mandhan and Yastika Bhatia gave the team a very strong start. The openers put up 49 runs on board before Bhatia was dismissed by Shakera Selman. Deepti Sharma and skipper Mithali had a short stay at the crease with Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammad picking up crucial wickets.

After Harmanpreet Kaur arrived at the crease, Mandhana along with the vice-captain put up a 190-run partnership. The left-handed opener was dismissed for 123 runs in a knock which included 13 fours and 2 sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur on the other hand finished her innings with 109 runs, with 10 boundaries and 2 sixes. For West Indies women, Anisa Mohammed had the best figures with 2/59 from 9 overs.

Despite the strong start given by Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews, West Indies kept losing wickets like a pack of cards once both openers were dismissed. Spinner Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad applied breaks to the score while Meghna Singh also chipped in with 2 wickets.