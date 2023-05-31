'Thala And IPL Is A Match Made In Heaven': IPL Teams Including MI & RCB React To CSK's Win

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings yet again proved why they are known to be the 'undisputed' champions of the Indian Premier League. CSK defeated the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and cliched their fifth tournament title. Ravindra Jadeja became the hero of the victory as he smashed GT bowler Mohit Sharma for a six and four on the last two balls of the final over.

However, CSK received a lot of appreciation from the fans and top names of the sporting world for their fifth Indian Premier League win. The tournament franchises as well congratulated them for their victory and shared the appreciation post on social media.

IPL Franchises react to CSK's fifth tournament title

The Indian Premier League franchises came up with different reactions on social media to Chennai Super Kings' fifth IPL win.

The final of the Indian Premier League 2023 was also special in other ways as well, as it was the first time in the history of T20 cricket that a T20 match was extended to three days. The rain had a lot of interference in the IPL 2023 final due to which it was shifted to the reserve day. However, during CSK's chase the rain yet again interrupted the match and they were set up a revised total of 171 in 15 overs as per the DLS method.

At last, even the rain could not stop the Chennai Super Kings from lifting their fifth Indian Premier League title and at last, it was Ravindra Jadeja's historic finish that led them to a memorable win.