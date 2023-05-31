'Thala And IPL Is A Match Made In Heaven': IPL Teams Including MI & RCB React To CSK's Win

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL and Twitter
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings yet again proved why they are known to be the 'undisputed' champions of the Indian Premier League. CSK defeated the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and cliched their fifth tournament title. Ravindra Jadeja became the hero of the victory as he smashed GT bowler Mohit Sharma for a six and four on the last two balls of the final over.
However, CSK received a lot of appreciation from the fans and top names of the sporting world for their fifth Indian Premier League win. The tournament franchises as well congratulated them for their victory and shared the appreciation post on social media.
The Indian Premier League franchises came up with different reactions on social media to Chennai Super Kings' fifth IPL win.
'twas an enthralling contest! 🤝⚡#CSKvGT | #TATAIPL 2023 | #Final pic.twitter.com/gtB117u79C— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2023
Congratulations, @ChennaiIPL 👏 pic.twitter.com/IDcvkdQJBC— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 29, 2023
A yellovely finish to the #IPL2023, @ChennaiIPL!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 29, 2023
Congratulations C5K 💛🧡
Tough luck tonight, but what a season it has been @gujarat_titans 💪🏽#IPL2023Finals
WHAT. A. MATCH! 𝘞𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘦 𝘗𝘰𝘥𝘶 for that 5⃣th #TATAIPL Trophy. Congratulations, @ChennaiIPL! 🙌— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 29, 2023
2023 - The year of Yellove. 💛— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 29, 2023
Congratulations, @ChennaiIPL! Congratulations, MSD. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/q2vawFcHR7
An #IPL2023Final to remember 🔥— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 29, 2023
Congratulations @ChennaiIPL on your 5th IPL trophy 🏆🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/vgpxzGwgeS
Thala and #TATAIPL🏆s is a match made in heaven! 🫶— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 29, 2023
Congratulations to MS Dhoni and @ChennaiIPL! #Yellove fever is on. 💛 #IPL2023Final #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/anvkgd0NE1
Talk about a fairytale finish! 🔥— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 29, 2023
Congratulations to @ChennaiIPL and @msdhoni on winning #IPL2023! 🙌#PlayBold
Congratulations, @ChennaiIPL 🏆#TATAIPL #IPL2023 @IPL pic.twitter.com/scLtSxYExX— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 30, 2023
The final of the Indian Premier League 2023 was also special in other ways as well, as it was the first time in the history of T20 cricket that a T20 match was extended to three days. The rain had a lot of interference in the IPL 2023 final due to which it was shifted to the reserve day. However, during CSK's chase the rain yet again interrupted the match and they were set up a revised total of 171 in 15 overs as per the DLS method.
At last, even the rain could not stop the Chennai Super Kings from lifting their fifth Indian Premier League title and at last, it was Ravindra Jadeja's historic finish that led them to a memorable win.
