Chennai Super Kings created history yet again as they lifted the trophy of the Indian Premier League by defeating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final. CSK skipper MS Dhoni added yet another trophy to his cabinet and also once again gave proof why is known to be one of the best captains in the tournament. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the fans support which MS Dhoni gets is the proof of his legacy.

While speaking on Star Sports in the post-match show Ravi Shastri said, "250 IPL matches is a tribute to MS Dhoni's fitness. No one can match the kind of legacy Dhoni is going to leave behind in this tournament. He is called Thala by the whole of Chennai and Tamil Nadu. The love and adulation a guy from Jharkhand receives down south from fans of CSK is testimony to the greatness of this cricketer."

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni also gave an update to his fans on his retirement during the IPL 2023 final. After lifting the trophy for the fifth time Dhoni said after the match, "It is an easier thing to walk away from here but the harder part is to come back again. But the love I got wherever I went, they showed me a lot of love and affection, I have to do a lot of hard work and keep my body good over the next nine months and come back to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me if I can keep my body in a good position."

Though Chennai Super Kings did win the Indian Premier League 2023 trophy, the path to victory was not easy as the final match was affected due to rain and later pushed to the reserve day. The reserve day also saw rain interruption and at last CSK had to chase a revised total of 171 in 15 overs as per the DLS method.

Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave them a start and added close to 70 runs in the first seven overs. Though the match was slipping out of CSK's hands as many of the top batsmen were in the dugout and against a top-quality Gujarat Titans bowling lineup, the chase was never easy. However, Ravindra Jadeja kept his cool and calm and guided his team to a memorable win. Jadeja hit Mohit Sharma for a six and a four and ended the match in one of the most historical fashions.