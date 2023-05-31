MS Dhoni's Fans From All Over The Country Celebrate CSK's Emphatic Victory Over GT - WATCH

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have a tremendous fan base all over the world and they also got a reason to celebrate as their team lifted the Indian Premier League trophy for the fifth time. Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final courtesy of a memorable finish by the team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

While the Chennai Super Kings fans who were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium celebrated their team's victory, videos on social media also erupted in which the CSK fans are seen celebrating all over the country.

Chennai Super Kings fans celebrate team's victory all over the country

A look at some of the videos erupted that erupted on social media in which the Chennai Super Kings fans are seen celebrating their team's win.

MS Dhoni and CSK Fans 5th IPL Victory Celebrations From Different Parts Of India.



A Thread!pic.twitter.com/HYykIqDSYv — JAI JADEJA🚩 (@MSDsHarsha) May 30, 2023

DLF Hyderabad CSK fans celebrating the victory ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hl32ix9h2j — Yaddy Reviews (@YaddyReviews) May 29, 2023

Returning to Chennai Super Kings' epic fifth Indian Premier League title win, the final which was scheduled to take place on May 28, 2023, was shifted to the next day as rain gods didn't want to see MS Dhoni play his last match of 2023.

While the match started on May 29, 2023, batting first Gujarat Titans posted a score of 214/4 in which Sai Sudharsan was the star of their batting. Sudharsan made 96 runs in just 47 balls and his innings consisted of eight fours and six sixes. Other than him Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha also contributed to the team's score and skipper Hardik Pandya gave an explosive finish to their innings. GT had now posted the highest score in an IPL final and in front of a quality Titans bowling attack, the chase was never easy for CSK.

Chasing the target, Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad started off well and hit a four to Mohammed Shami on the third ball of the innings. However, the match was yet again interrupted due to rain and this time when the play resumed, Super Kings were set a total of 171 in 15 overs as per the DLS method. Gaikwad along with Conway started off from where he left off and added close to 70 runs inside seven overs. After the openers were dismissed, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu made a valuable contribution to the team's score and brought them close to the target. Trouble erupted when CSK lost two back-to-back wickets to Rayudu and MS Dhoni on consecutive balls and they needed 21 to win off the last two overs. The equation in any match would be very easy to chase but the scenarios are different in an IPL final. Though Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had different thoughts and when ten were needed off the last two balls he hit a six and a four of the last ball to Mohit Sharma and took his team to a memorable title win.