32 Runs In 6 Balls: Rinku Singh Again In Last Over Drama For KKR Vs SRH In IPL 2023

KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders were not able to get past Sunrisers Hyderabad's target of 229 and at last, ended up being on the losing side by 23 runs. Match 19 of the IPL 2023 was yet another last-over thriller with 32 runs needed off the last over and Rinku Singh on strike.

Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 58 off just 31 balls and at last was not able to take his team over the line. Rinku took Kolkata Knight Riders to a historic win against Gujarat Titans after he smashed Yash Dayal for five sixes in an over and took his team home by three wickets.

Did Rinku Singh repeat last match heroics?

The fans would have been expecting to see the same show vs SRH that Rinku Singh put up in the match against Gujarat Titans. While chasing the target of 229, KKR needed 32 runs in the last over which was actually gettable and seeing Rinku's last match performance made it more possible.

However, Rinku Singh was only able to face the last four balls of the over off Umran Malik after Shardul Thakur was dismissed on the first ball and Umesh Yadav took a single on the second delivery. The deficit was now 31 runs off the last four balls which looked quite impossible to achieve

At last Rinku Singh was not able to take his team over the line but hit a six on the fifth ball and KKR lost the match by 23 runs. Rinku remained unbeaten on 58 runs.

Brook's ton takes SRH to second IPL 2023 win

Coming back to the detailed highlights of the SRH vs KKR match, after being invited to bat first on a batting track at Eden Gardens, Sunrisers Hyderabad grabbed a massive first-innings score of 228/4 courtesy hundred from Harry Brook. The English youngster smashed the first hundred on IPL 2023 and was unbeaten at a score of 100. He reached the three-figure mark in just 55 balls and his innings also compiled 12 fours and 3 sixes. Captain Aiden Markram was chipped in with a half-century off just 26 deliveries.

Chasing the target Kolkata Knight Riders didn't have a great start as they lost the first five wickets pretty early. KKR's cause looked in danger and they were on the brink of a shameful loss but skipper Nitish Rana and youngster Rinku Singh came to their rescue and added 69 runs in just 39 balls for the sixth wicket. Nitish, however, got out after scoring 75 runs but Rinku remained unbeaten till the end, and at last, SRH won the match by 23 runs.