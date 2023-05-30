A 3-day T20 Match: IPL 2023 Final Between CSK And GT Was Unique For Many Reasons

The popularity of T20 cricket has been increasing day by day amongst cricket fans as in today's world no one has time to watch long matches of cricket. However, the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final became the first T20 match that lasted for three days. Around 1.30 lakh people were the witness of the historic Indian Premier League final in which MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings were able to clinch their fifth title of the tournament.

The match which was supposed to start and end on May 28th and May 29th, 2023 was stretched till May 30th, 2023, as the rain gods didn't want to witness MS Dhoni play his last match of the year 2023. However, despite the delay, the fans came up in huge numbers and also remained on the edge of their seat to witness the three-day T20 match.

However, the fans had to wait to witness the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final, but their wait didn't go in vain as this match became one of the most memorable matches in the tournament's history due to Ravindra Jadeja's historic finish. While chasing down a target of 171 runs in 15 overs, the team needed 21 runs in the last two overs and most of the key Chennai Super Kings batsmen including MS Dhoni were back in the dugout.

The match was also not easy to win as the Gujarat Titans had a quality bowling line and three of their bowlers were in the list of the purple cap standings. Though Ravindra Jadeja had other plans in mind as he slammed Mohit Sharma for two consecutive boundaries on the last two balls of the 15th over and also once again proved why he is the 'best in the business' when it comes to delivering for his team.

Netizens react to 'three day' IPL 2023 final

Historic. First ever three day T20 match of cricket history. pic.twitter.com/qLYL7VPtsp — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) May 29, 2023

So, the match was supposed to start on May 28th, and it will end on May 30th.



Three day T20 final, lol!



KL Rahul: pic.twitter.com/EtuzTYerF7 — ; (@AIH183no) May 29, 2023

With the historic final win against Gujarat Titans, the MS Dhoni-led has also equaled Mumbai Indians' record of lifting five Indian Premier League trophies and has also become the joint most successful team in the history of the tournament.