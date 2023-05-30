A season of Firsts: IPL 2023 proved to be a season like no other with records galore

The grand finale of the 2023 IPL concluded in a lavish way as Chennai Super Kings lifted their 5th championship title. MS Dhoni and company edged out the Gujarat Titans as the Narendra Modi stadium witnessed another nail-biting finish in the IPL 2023 Finals. The cricketing extravaganza provided peak entertainment and a lot of records also have been broken in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

Let's have a look at all the unique records which have been breached in this edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Most Sixes

Loads of runs were scored, and this season saw a record of 1124 sixes in 74 matches. It eclipsed the 1062 sixes hit in the last season of IPL.

Most half-centuries

The Indian Premier League 2023 also recorded more than 150 centuries with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis at the helm with eight fifties to his name. A whopping 153 fifties were recorded in this edition.

Highest first-inning average

The rapid amounts of runs also contributed to bettering the first-inning average which now stands at 183 runs.

Most Centuries

Shubman Gill is leading the list with three centuries while Virat Kohli is in second place with two centuries. 12 tons have been registered which itself is an IPL record

Highest run rates in a season

The 8.99 run rate in IPL 2023 tops the list in the history of IPL.

Most successful 200+ run chases

Mumbai Indians managed to pull off four incredible 200+ chases in IPL 2023. The 200+ targets have been breached successfully eight times this season.

Most 200+ scores

37 times teams amassed 200+ targets this IPL campaign.

Highest total in an IPL final

Gujarat Giants posted 214 runs on the board which is the highest ever total recorded in an IPL final.

Highest partnership in an IPL season

The pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis accumulated 939 runs in IPL 2023 equalling Virat Kohli's record with AB de Villiers in 2016 as they had also amassed the same amount of runs.

Fastest 50

Yashasvi Jaiswal also became the holder of the fastest fifty record in IPL as he brought up his half-century against KKR in just 13 balls.