Another Video Emerges Of Virat Kohli Staring Down Sourav Ganguly From IPL Match - WATCH

There seemingly appears to be some tension between two former captains of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. After Kohli stepped down as captain in all three formats of the game, rumors started circulating about the state of their relationship. During an IPL match between Kohli's team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Ganguly's team, Delhi Capitals, a video went viral showing the two avoiding shaking hands.

Another video of the two has also emerged on social media, further adding to the speculation. In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen staring at Ganguly as the latter passes in front of him.

Social media has also been abuzz with reports that Kohli stopped following Ganguly on Instagram after the handshake snub following the match between RCB and DC. However, Ganguly still follows Kohli on the platform. Here's the video of Kohli and Ganguly avoiding shaking hands after the match on Saturday. The video shows Kohli speaking to Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting while Ganguly jumps the queue to avoid shaking hands with the RCB superstar.

The circumstances surrounding Kohli's decision to step down as India captain and be replaced by Rohit Sharma have raised questions constantly. Both Kohli and Ganguly have offered their own versions of events. Ganguly had earlier revealed to ANI that BCCI had requested the 34-year-old not to step down from the leadership role but the player refused. Later in a press conference, Kohli confirmed that he never had any discussion with the selectors regarding this matter.

Shortly after Kohli resigned, Ganguly's departure as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was also confirmed. The matter and the contradictory words from both these stalwarts grabbed a lot of eyeballs na dkeeps the fans divided to this date. When the two met during the RCB vs DC IPL 2023 match, fans were keen to observe their interactions.

