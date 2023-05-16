IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Gets Bitten By A Dog Ahead Of MI Vs LSG Match- WATCH

The Mumbai Indians will be up against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in match 63 of IPL 2023, Both the teams are placed in the third and fourth spot on the points table respectively, and will be aiming for to win the match and qualify for the playoff stage of the tournament. MI cricketer Arjun Tendulkar who has made his debut in IPL was recently bitten by a dog which he told in a video uploaded by the Super Giants on their Twitter handle ahead of the MI vs LSG match.

In the uploaded on Lucknow Super Giants' official Twitter handle, Arjun Tendulkar is seen meeting the LSG players during the practice session, during which the player asks Arjun, "Are you alright?". The left-handed fast bowler replied to the question and said, "A dog bit me."

Arjun Tendulkar gets bitten by dog; Watch

Mumbai se aaya humara dost. 🤝💙 pic.twitter.com/6DlwSRKsNt — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar till now had played four matches in IPL 2023 so far and has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 9.36. Coming back to the MI vs LSG IPL 2023 match, both the teams will be aiming to fix their berth in the last four stages of the tournament and will be looking to win the match scheduled to take place on May 16, 2023.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario

The Mumbai Indians are currently placed third in the IPL 2023 points table and have to win at least one of their left two matches so that they can make a comfortable entry in the Indian Premier League 2023 playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario

The Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand are on 13 points and are placed third in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table. The team needs to win both of their left matches so that they can finish in the top four teams and move to the playoff round.