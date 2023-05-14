BCCI Takes Rigid Move On Heinrich Klaasen Over On-field Outburst; LSG Bowler Also Rebuked

Lucknow Super Giants grabbed a much-needed victory as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL game in Hyderabad on Saturday. Nicolas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis led from the front as LSG climbed up to fourth place on the IPL table. On a day that saw several individual performances, the game got marred by a particular incident.

During the 19th over, Avesh Khan bowled a full toss delivery which was called a no-ball by the on-field umpire. But Lucknow reviewed it and the third umpire then overturned the decision in the visiting team’s favour. He argued the batsman was crouching a bit at the time of the delivery.

Heinrich Klaasen was fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching IPL code of conduct

Klaasen was visibly unhappy and also had a verbal altercation with the leg umpire as he submitted his side to the argument. Later, he vented his frustration in a conversation with the broadcasters after the first innings.

"Disappointed with the crowd. That's not what you want from a crowd. It broke a lot of momentum. Hopefully, the umpires stay consistent. Not great umpiring," He mentioned.

BCCI took note of the incident, and the player got reprimanded for violating the IPL code of conduct. LSG spinner Amit Mishra was also the subject of scrutiny and accepted the verdicts.

An IPL statement read, "Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen has been fined 10 Percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 58 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on May 13.

"Klaasen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 which states the use of public criticism/inappropriate comment in the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

"Lucknow Super Giants’ Amit Mishra has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct. Mr Mishra admitted to level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct which states abuse of equipment during the match. Mr Mishra accepted the sanction.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding."