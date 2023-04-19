'Certainly not a specialist at death': AUS great still not convinced with Arjun Tendulkar

Amidst all the praise and acclamation Arjun Tendulkar is getting after his neat performance against SRH in match 25 of IPL 2023, there are also some words of disapproval emanating from different parts of the world. One of the premier voices in cricket, Tom Moddy has also stated what he thinks of Arjun's bowling and isn't convinced that the left-armer is the right choice at the death. Moody though also said that Tendulkar did "well" against SRH.

Arjun Tendulkar is the name that is reverberating everywhere. Whether it is on social media or among the discussions of the experts, it is Tendulkar who is trending far and wide. The youngster finished MI's proceedings with the ball on Tuesday and took the last scalp from the SRH line-up. In doing so, he picked his maiden IPL wicket, a feat that his father the great Sachin Tendulkar could not achieve during his tenure in the eminent league.

Tom Moody not convinced with Arjun Tendulkar after MI vs SRH game

Following the wicket and only conceding 5 in the final over, the cricket world and netizens erupted and were all praise for the 23-year-old. Moreover, Arjun Tendulkar also got compliments from the majority of the broadcasters except for Tom Moddy. Talking to ESPNCricinfo after the game, Moody said that the bowler though hit the right lengths but based on the attributes he has showcased the Australian great sees him more suited in the middle overs.

"If you assess him purely on execution, he got it right. He got his line right, he bowled the side of the field that he was looking at, he got his length right, he got the number of deliveries close to Yorker. It would've put him, as well as Rohit, in enormous pressure, because he (Rohit) wouldn't have been planning at the beginning of the innings that Arjun Tendulkar was going to be one of his death bowlers. He has clearly got a role in that side which is to bowl with a new ball, which he has done twice now.

“I see his role potentially in the middle overs somewhere, if the timing is right. But certainly not a specialist at death. Having said that, he can walk away with that performance holding his head held high. He had tail to bowl to, had 20 runs, but we have seen going that pear-shaped as well. So, he has done well,” Moody said.