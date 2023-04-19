'Mujhe jaan bujh kar dikhate': Arjun Tendulkar gets miffed during MI vs SRH match -WATCH

Ever since he made his debut in IPL 2023, Arjun Tendulkar has become a primary focus of the cricket fraternity. The youngster was the bearer of major attention during Tuesday's game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. While on the pitch he did his job and came out all delighted and celebrating after he successfully prevented SRH from scoring beyond 5 runs in the last over, but during the game an instance also occurred that left Arjun miffed.

Arjun Tendulkar was yet again picked in the playing XI of Mumbai Indians. And Upon seemingly impressing the MI team management in his debut game against KKR, the player went forward this time and got his maiden wicket in the Indian Premier League. The 23-year-old got the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 20th over and ended the innings of SRH. With the wicket, Arjun has scripted his name in the list of wicket-takers of the tournament, a category in which his father isn't present. Thus, it was apparently a perfect night for MI and Arjun Tendulkar. However, it wasn't the case.

Also read: RR Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

Arjun Tendulkar gets miffed during MI vs SRH match- Watch

A brief match footage is making rounds on the internet in which Sachin Tendulkar could be seen giving tips to his boy. The visual also displayed how Arjun wasn't pleased with the sight that was shown on the big screen. "Mujhe jaan bujh kar dikhate.." are the words Arjun ostensibly spoke immediately after watching what was exhibited.

MI vs SRH: IPL 2023 match summary

Match 25 of the IPL 2023 saw yet another thrilling encounter. Both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad were coming off the back of successive victories and the match was going to put a break on the victory run of one of the teams. Batting first MI got off to a decent start as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan played at the rate of 9 in the powerplay. Cameron Green, who came in at three brought solidarity to the Mumbai Indians innings and played the anchor's role to go unbeaten after scoring 64 off 40 balls. Tilak Verma and Tim David also chipped in with important contributions as Mumbai set a big target of 193 for SRH.

ALSO READ | 'Finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket': Arjun Tendulkar makes Sachin proud with IPL feat

In reply, Hyderabad did not get the ideal start. The star of their last match, Harry Brook fell cheaply just after scoring 11 runs. At the 8.4 overs mark, SRH lost their captain Aiden Markram and were reeling at 71/3. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals the Sunrisers were in the hunt to get the job done. However, after Mayank Aggarwal held out at the score of 132, the daunting task went beyond reach. With 20 runs to get in the last over and only non-recognized batsmen on the crease, Arjun Tendulkar got the opportunity to finish the proceedings. The left-armer gave only 5 runs in the last over and took his maiden wicket in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Thus the bottom line of the match was formed which is, Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs.