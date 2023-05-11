CSK Subtly Trolls MS Dhoni As He Confuses Everyone By Naming Rayudu As Dube's Replacement

The Delhi Capitals were not able to beat the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the CSK vs DC IPL 2023 match and lost by 27 runs. The whole Chennai batting line up including Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhoni contributed to the team's score by playing cameo innings of 20 to 30 runs and helped the team a good first innings score.

However, despite the team's win, the Chennai Super Kings have started to troll skipper MS Dhoni for a small fumble he did during the toss of the CSK vs DC IPL 2023 match. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Dhoni while speaking at the toss said that Shivam Dube has missed out and Ambati Rayudu has come in his place but when the team sheets came Dube and Rayudu both were in the team and the wicketkeeper-batsman might have made a mistake.

"We will bat first. We have played a few games on this wicket. There are chances of this wicket slowing down. We can't complain about this track. We try to keep it simple. We try to keep reiterating the same thing. Try to accomplish your plan. Try to execute your plans. We have one change. Rayudu comes in for Dube", MS Dhoni said at the toss.

CSK subtly trolls MS Dhoni

Thala at practice. Thala at toss 😉 pic.twitter.com/Gc7brOzauI — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 10, 2023

Now CSK has posted two photos featuring MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube, however, in one photo we can see Dhoni and Dube practicing together and in the other, we can just see the skipper doing the batting practice. Chennai captioned the post, "Thala at practice. Thala at toss."

Coming back to the CSK vs DC IPL 2023 match, the Chennai Super Kings after batting first in the match posted a total of 167/8 wherein no batsman was able to get a big score but almost everyone from the batting lineup contributed with cameo scores and helped the team reach good first innings total on a bowler-friendly Chepauk pitch. Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni played innings of 25 and 20 runs respectively and hot five gigantic sixes between them.

Chasing the target, Delhi Capitals didn't have a good start to their innings as they lost skipper David Warner for a duck and Phil Salt who was the hero in the match against RCB for a score of 17. Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey played with a very slow strike rate and the DC team never got going in the match. At last, they were only able to reach a score of 140/8 and lost the match by 27 runs.