CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are all set to lock horns against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 on March 31, 2023, Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and is likely to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Ahead of the highly-anticipated contest, let's take a look at CSK's ominous record in opening matches across every IPL season.

Chennai Super Kings' opening match in each season of IPL

Chennai Super Kings have won six matches in its opening encounter in IPL thus far and have lost seven games. Chennai Super Kings were not part of the tournament during the 2016 and 2017 seasons due to the ban imposed on the franchise over the spot-fixing controversy. In the 2022 season, Chennai lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets in their opening match.

2008: CSK defeat Kings XI Punjab by 33 runs

CSK defeat Kings XI Punjab by 33 runs 2009: MI defeat CSK by 19 runs

MI defeat CSK by 19 runs 2010: Deccan Chargers defeat CSK by 31 runs

Deccan Chargers defeat CSK by 31 runs 2011: CSK defeat KKR by 2 runs

CSK defeat KKR by 2 runs 2012: MI defeat CSK by 8 wickets

MI defeat CSK by 8 wickets 2013: MI defeat CSK by 9 runs

MI defeat CSK by 9 runs 2014: Kings XI Punjab defeat CSK by 6 wickets

Kings XI Punjab defeat CSK by 6 wickets 2015: CSK defeat Delhi Capitals by 1 run

CSK defeat Delhi Capitals by 1 run 2018: CSK defeat MI by 1 wicket

CSK defeat MI by 1 wicket 2019: CSK defeat RCB by 7 wickets

CSK defeat RCB by 7 wickets 2020: CSK defeat MI by 5 wickets

CSK defeat MI by 5 wickets 2021: Delhi Capitals defeat CSK by 7 wickets

Delhi Capitals defeat CSK by 7 wickets 2022: CSK lose to KKR by 6 wickets

CSK win: 6, CSK lost: 7

Also Read: IPL 2023: CSK SWOT Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

The 2022 season was off to a dramatic start for CSK with Ravindra Jadeja taking over the captaincy role from MS Dhoni. However, the team produced dismal performances in the first half of the season, which led to the star-allrounder stepping down from the position and Dhoni taking back the captaincy. The Chennai-based franchise then concluded their campaign with a couple of wins but was placed at the bottom of the points table.

Also Read: CSK Team: Chennai Super Kings Squad, Schedule, Player And Match List For IPL 2023

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Image: BCCI