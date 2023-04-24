Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni doesn't need any introduction for what he has achieved till now in his cricketing career. Dhoni is a phenomenal captain and to prove to this he has won three ICC tournaments for the national team and led his Indian Premier League franchise to four tournament titles. However, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman is known for taking consistent calls on the Decision Review System. For his ability to take accuracy on the DRS, it is also termed as the 'Dhoni Review System' by the fans. However, he proved the fact as his call once again proved to be right during the CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match which also left opposition captain Nitish Rana stunned.

CSK vs KKR: Dhoni review system strikes again

DRS - Dhoni Review System 👌 💛 pic.twitter.com/WrqyBS9Dwl — Shalini AjithKumar (@ShaliniAjithK) April 23, 2023

The incident took place in the 18th over of the Kolkata Knight Riders innings when David Wiese was struck on his pads by bowler Tushar Deshpande. The whole CSK team appealed including skipper MS Dhoni. Dhoni made a direct call for the DRS after one of the team's fielder caught the ball after it hit the pad.

The ball had hit David Wiese's thigh which led the umpire to believe that the ball might have gone over the stumps. Besides all this when the replay was shown, the ball looked crashing into the leg stump and hence the decision was overturned. This also left the opposition captain Nitish Rana stunned and applauded Dhoni for his skills.

CSK goes top of the table

Coming back to the match, Chennai Super Kings batting first at the Eden Gardens in match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2023 secured a first-innings total of 235/4 in which Ajinkya Rahane top scored with innings of 71 runs off 29 balls which included six fours and five sixes. Shivam Dube and Devon Conway also chipped in with half-centuries and played knocks of 56 and 50 runs respectively.

Chasing the target, Kolkata Knight Riders didn't get a good start as they lost both their openers for a score of two. Skipper Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer were also not able to do much in the chase and ended up playing cameos. Jason Roy and Rinku Singh stepped up from here and added 65 runs for the fifth wicket in just 37 balls. In the end, the target proved to be too much for the hosts and they were handed over a defeat by 49 runs.