'I Genuinely See A Good Captain In Him': Sreesanth Highly Impressed With Indian Youngster

Sreesanth, who has joined the IPL expert panel of Star Sports has heaped praise on an emerging Indian player and thinks he could be a prospect for captaincy in the future. So, far 6 matches have taken place in IPL 2023, and as it always happens some players have begun to impress the experts and fans. Though it will be too early in the tournament to comment on who will be the breakthrough player of the year but with an emphatic display of batting, Ruturaj Gaikwad is surely leading the race, per Sreesanth.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has had a tremendous start in the IPL 2023, scoring more than half-century knocks in both innings, is getting acclamation for the clean hitting that he has displayed till now for Chennai Super Kings. The CSK opener scored 92 off 50 balls in the season's opener against Gujarat Titans and carried the form in the second match as well against Lucknow Super Giants. He made 57 off 31 balls against LSG.

'I genuinely see a good captain in him': Sreesanth

Sreesanth, who is a member of the broadcasters' squad, acclaimed the performance of Gaikwad and expressed his impression of the player. The former Indian bowler is impressed with the maturity that Gaikwad has shown and sees him as a good captain in him. Here's what he said about Gaikwad.

"But in the case of Ruturaj, he is getting better and better, everything he is doing. The maturity he is showing, I genuinely see a good captain in him in the future because he is transforming himself as a batsman and the way he is talking to the other batsman when he is batting with them, I think it's brilliant. I would love to see him score more hundreds in this IPL because the form he is in, he is going very good," Sreesanth opined while commentating on Star Sports.

CSK vs LSG: IPL 2023 match 6

Batting first Chennai Super Kings put on 217 on the board courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway's explosive batting at the top. Chasing the huge total, LSG got a flying start as Kyle Myers picked apart the quickies of CSK. At 79/0 after 5.2 overs, LSG were on course to chase the total, however, as spin was introduced, the pendulum swung outrightly in CSK's favor. Moeen Ali became the protagonist for Chennai Super Kings, picking up 4 on the day. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the Super Giants were still in the hunt but in the end, they remained 12 runs short.