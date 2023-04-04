'Bowling In Death Not Easy, I Can't Fill His Shoes': CSK's Impact Player Responds To MS Dhoni's Stern Warning

Chennai Super Kings medium-pacer Tushar Deshpande has said bowling during the death overs was not an easy skill and he was still learning.

The 27-year-old cricketer, while taking two wickets, sent down four wides and three no-balls, leaving skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni unhappy and warning his bowlers to mend their ways.

"Bowling in the death is not an easy skill," he told reporters after CSK's win.

"I am still learning, we have a great death bowler as our bowling coach DJ Bravo and I am just trying to pick his brains. My role is quite similar to what Bravo has done over the years for CSK. I can't fill his shoes but I am trying to learn slog-overs bowling skills from him," the Mumbai bowler added.

Deshpande said he was improving daily and growing as a bowler.

"I think getting a chance (to play) or not is not in my hands. But what is in my hand is to make an effort and keep on improving day by day, so I was focusing on that, and I feel personally when I keep on growing as a bowler, the opportunities will keep coming, and I just need to grab it with a cool mind," he added.

Deshpande, who bowled the final over of the match, said, "I am a firm believer in the present; what's gone is gone. Bowling no-balls is a crime in T20 cricket but if I keep cribbing about it, I might have given away 10 extra runs and the results might have gone either way.

"So I was just focused on making a good comeback. I kept telling myself that you can win the game for the team." He said he was blown away by the atmosphere at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. "I couldn't hear anything. It was literally very loud, it was exceptional. I (had) just heard about Chepuak and today I had experienced it," he added.