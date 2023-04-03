CSK Vs LSG: MS Dhoni On Verge Of Creating New Career Milestone In IPL 2023 | READ

CSK vs LSG: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will launch a renewed effort when they host the Lucknow Super Giants at the Cheepauk in the Indian Premier League. Following a four-year hiatus CSK will be returning to their bastion and the onus will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni to make this campaign a special one. CSK lost their opening encounter to defending champions Gujarat Giants.

MS Dhoni is on the cusp of a massive record against Lucknow Super Giants

When Dhoni will take the ground on Monday he will be on the brink of joining the likes of Virat Kohli on a very special list. The 41-year-old needs just 8 runs more to breach the 5000 runs bracket in the IPL. Apart from the former RCB skipper, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner, Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers are all a part of the elite list.

The CSK skipper has accumulated 4,992 runs in 235 games so far and the franchise will heavily rely on him if they are to conquer the IPL this campaign. The former Indian skipper has scored runs at an average of almost 40 every season and has recorded a strike rate of 135.32 since the inception of IPL.

Thala, what he is fondly called scored 14 runs off 7 balls in the last game which included a massive six. The veteran Indian wicketkeeper has hit the twilight of his career and this could be his last dance on the stage of the IPL. He hasn't shown any kind of fatigue or other issues and it remains to be seen how long he continues to don the yellow jersey in the IPL.

CSK's predicted starting lineup and substitutes

Predicted Starting XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Substitutes: Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed

CSK IPL 2023 squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.