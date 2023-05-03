CSK Vs LSG: MS Dhoni Issues Mic Drop Statement To Danny Morrison's 'swansong' Comment

Four-time IPL-winning skipper MS Dhoni yet again mesmerized cricketing fans with his response to Danny Morrison’s question about the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 campaign, being his last. After Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first ahead of the CSK vs GT match, Morrison put forward the much-hyped question. In reply, Dhoni pulled a jibe at Morrison by saying that the commentator has already decided it his last tour.

Speaking at the toss, Morrison said, “This wonderful swansong tour, you last, how are you enjoying it?”. In response, MS Dhoni said, “Well you have decided it’s my last”. Meanwhile, CSK also reacted to MS Dhoni’s comments with a tweet, which read, “You've decided it is my last IPL, not me - #THALA”. Click here to watch the toss footage.

CSK vs LSG: MS Dhoni issues huge statement on retirement

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first in their IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Wednesday. LSG all-rounder Krunal Padya is leading the side as regular captain KL Rahul is nursing a serious thigh injury. CSK brought in pace bowler Deepak Chahar in place Akash Singh, while LSG have included Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma in the playing XI.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match 45: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

