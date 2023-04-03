CSK Vs LSG: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Boast Undisputed Record At Chepauk Stadium

CSK vs LSG: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are all set to host KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants for their first home match in the IPL in more than three years. The match between CSK and LSG is scheduled to take place on Monday at the iconic Chepauk Stadium, a newly-renovated ground. Check out MS Dhoni-led Chennai's undisputed record at the Chepauk Stadium.

After a hiatus of 1,426 days, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will finally be returning to their home ground at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Tamil Nadu. The last time the team played at this venue was way back in 2019, and their fans are eagerly anticipating their return. The upcoming match will mark the 68th IPL game to be played at Chepauk, which is a testament to the stadium's significance in the history of the Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are undisputed at the 'Mighty Chepauk'

CSK has a proud history at this ground, having won 40 out of the 56 matches they have played there. This impressive win percentage of 80% is a testament to the team's dominance at Chepauk, and much of the credit goes to their legendary captain, MS Dhoni. Under his leadership, CSK has consistently performed well at the venue and has managed to win several important matches there.

As the four-time champions return to their home turf, they will be hoping to continue their winning ways at Chepauk. The team will be looking to build on their impressive record at the stadium and give their fans something to cheer about. With their experienced players and proven track record at the venue, CSK will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming matches at Chepauk.

CSK's predicted starting lineup and substitutes

Predicted Starting XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Predicted Substitutes: Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed

CSK's IPL 2023 Team: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

