CSK vs MI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, head to head record for IPL 2023 match no. 12

MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2023. The match will be played on April 8, 2023, and the fans had been eagerly waiting for the match as CSK and MI have a storied rivalry in the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni are coming off a victory against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by 12 runs. The Chennai batsmen put up a run-fest at Chepauk and ended up scoring 217/7 wherein Ruturaj Gaikwad top scored with 57 runs and Devon Conway with 47 runs.

MS Dhoni finished the innings very well and hit two sixes from two balls off Mark Wood. The LSG batting however tried to reach the target but at last, fell short by 12 runs. The bowling will be one area that the CSK team would like to work on but after South Africa, bowler Sisanda Magala who has performed well for his team in the past will certainly strengthen the team's bowling lineup.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand will also look to open their account in the IPL 2023 after facing a humiliating defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match. The Rohit Sharma-led side's batting lineup failed very badly in the last match and big names like Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Cameron Green failed in the match.

However, Tilak Varma held the innings from one end and took his team to a respectable total. The bowling department also felt the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer was not able to perform as per his reputation. MI in the end lost the match by eight wickets and now will be hoping to grab their first win in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: MI vs CSK probable teams and Playing XI

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff

Chennai Super Kings playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ambati Rayudu. Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match: Probable Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, S Senapati, S Rasheed, N Sindhu, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians: A Rawat, R Singh, J Behrendoff, S Mulani, S Warrier

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

The Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians rivalry is very old in the Indian Premier League and till now both the teams have encountered each other 34 times wherein MI has been victorious 20 times whereas, the other hand, whereas CSK has been on the winning side for 14 times.

Coming to the record in the last five matches, CSK has an edge over Mumbai Indians as they defeated the five-time IPL champions three times whereas MI has been on the winning side two times.

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Dream 11 prediction

Wicket Keeper: MS Dhoni (c and wk)

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma, Ben Stokes, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jofra Archer