Chennai Super Kings were stunned by Punjab Kings in match 41 of IPL 2023 as they defeated the four-time champions by four wickets at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It was Sikandar Raza who took his team over the line in the CSK vs PBKS match against the MS Dhoni-led side. Raza foiled every plan that Dhoni made to stop him and at last, handed over the hosts their fourth loss in the 16th edition of the tournament.

With nine runs needed off the last over, it was young right-arm quick Matheesa Pathirana who had the responsibility to take CSK home in the IPL 2023 match. Pathirana bowled brilliant yorkers on the first three balls of the last over and didn't give any opportunity to power-hitters like Shahrukh Khan and Sikandar Raza to get under the ball and hit a big shot.

With just two runs coming off the first three balls Sikandar Raza changed his approach and started searching for twos and threes due to which he gained four runs off the next two balls and left three runs to hit off the last ball. There was every possibility during this point of the match as any team could have emerged victorious and there was also a possibility for a super over.

CSK vs PBKS: Sikandar Raza foils MS Dhoni's plans; Watch

Just before the last ball CSK captain MS Dhoni was seen adjusting the field to stop Sikandar Raza to make three runs off the last ball but Raza had different plans. Instead of trying to hit a grounded shot, he lofted the ball just over the short fine leg fielder and the ball went towards the fine leg and square leg region. At last, PBKS were able to make three runs off the last ball and emerged victorious at Chepauk. Watch Raza's heroics in PBKS vs CSK match here.

Speaking further about the match, Chennai Super Kings while batting first at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium registered a total of 200/4 in which opener Devon Conway played an unbeaten knock of 92 runs off just 52 balls with 16 fours and one six. Apart from Conway other batsmen also contributed to the team's total by playing cameo innings.

Chasing the target, PBKS had a decent opening start as Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh added 50 runs for the first wicket. Other than this Liam Livingstone also hit 40 runs and did a partnership of 57 runs with Sam Curran. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the CSK bowlers and picked up three wickets for 49 runs.