CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings will be battling out with the Rajasthan Royals in match 17 of the IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams are coming off convincing wins in their last matches against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals and would like to continue the momentum forward.

Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni have a sublime record at Chepauk and it is very hard for the opposition team to beat them in their own den. CSK also won their last match against Mumbai Indians convincingly at Wankhede by seven wickets and they would like to continue the winning momentum.

Chennai Super Kings' batting lineup has been one of the biggest strengths for them and players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, and Ambati Rayudu have been consistently contributing with the bat. Bowling had been a problem for the Chennai franchise but the issue was seen addressed during the last match as they restricted MI to a first-innings total of 157/8 and spinner Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner bowled economically in the match and grabbed two-two wickets each.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand have seemed dependent on players like Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer. The middle order is still a concern for the Royals and the team might address the issue ahead of the match against CSK.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk/c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, S Magala, T Deshpande, A Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), D Paddikal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

CSK win the toss and elect to bowl first.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

Chennai Super Kings: A Rayudu, S Senapati, S Rasheed, R Hangargekar, M Santner

Rajasthan Royals: Joe Root, D Ferreira, A Zampa, K Asif, Riyan Parag

READ: CSK vs RR IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

CSK vs RR: IPL 2023 match preview

Bowling however has been one of the key strengths for the Rajasthan Royals as bowlers like Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and R Ashwin have been continuously contributing to the team with their performance. Boult however has been the highlight of the RR campaign till now as the Kiwi bowler has consistently provided his team with early breakthroughs.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Head-to-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings being the home side will have a certain edge ahead of the match and have also won 15 of the total 26 IPL matches they have played against each other. Whereas, the Royals have been on the winning side 11 times. Rajasthan Royals have also won four of the last five games while CSK has only been able to a single match

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni (c/wk)

Batsmen Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jos Buttler, Devon Conway

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Mithcell Santner

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande

CSK vs RR, IPL match today: Chepauk Stadium pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch is expected to be dry and assist the spinners. The pacers will have assist in the evening but expect a high-scoring affair in Chennai. The temperature is 31 degrees while the humidity is at 28%.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL match today prediction

Chennai Super Kings to win the match by batting first against Rajasthan Royals