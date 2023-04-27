Royal Challengers Bangalore were not able to get over the line against Kolkata Knight Riders and lost the match by 21 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli tried his best to make sure that his team remains in the hunt to chase down the opposition's target of 201 and scored 54 runs off just 37 balls but as soon as he got out, the target seemed too much for the hosts and they ended up being on the losing side. Big names like Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell failed to score in the match which was also the main reason for their team's loss in the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik who just scored 22 runs off 18 balls received a lot of criticism from the fans on Twitter. Karthik till now has not performed as per expectations and has been getting on low scores in almost every match. The right-handed batsman also ran Suyash Prabhudessai out.

READ: CSK vs RR today match IPL live score

IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik faces criticism for his dismal form

Dinesh Karthik is now more of a liability than an asset to the team, always trying to sabotage the team by making other players get run out!!! Fir khud bhi chal dena h bhai ko 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) April 26, 2023

This is now straight second game for RCB when Dinesh Karthik has been involved in a run-out & both times it's Suyash Prabhudessai who had to depart because of mix-up.



It happened against RR & it happened again tonight against KKR. pic.twitter.com/ILA9eaOCnv — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) April 26, 2023

Dinesh Karthik is responsible for Suyash Prabhudessai getting run out in two consecutive games.😭



DK should go back to commentary box now. pic.twitter.com/e8JZBOCEo3 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) April 26, 2023



@DineshKarthik this surely is your time to go. Have played a season too many to be honest. Nothing but a liability for the team/ for the audience now.

Retire with grace & dignity before the management having to take u down showing no respect n mercy. — VIKRAM TUTEJA (@vikram_tuteja) April 27, 2023

READ: RCB vs KKR: Kohli stunned after Iyer's spectacular catch, Anushka's reaction goes viral

Dinesh Karthik was one of the biggest match winners of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 and was responsible for finishing games for them. Karthik's performance is a worry for the RCB franchise in the tournament and they would want him to come back to form in the next few matches.