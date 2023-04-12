Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is known to be one of the greatest captains in the history of IPL is on the brink of yet another record in CSK vs RR match.

When MS Dhoni will come in for the toss against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals then he will become the first captain to lead an IPL team in 200 matches. However, Dhoni has already captained the Indian Premier League 213 times but this includes the matches he used to captain for the Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2016. The right-handed batsman will become the first player to lead the yellow franchise in 200 matches.

ALSO READ | CSK vs RR IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Ravindra Jadeja plans Dhoni tribute

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while speaking to the media persons just ahead of the match said, "What can I say. He is a legend of not only CSK, he is also a legend of Indian cricket. I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games."

Looking at the numbers of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has till now played 237 IPL matches wherein he has made 5004 runs at a strike rate of 135.54 and also at an average of 39.09. During his career, he has hit 24 half-centuries and also has 232 sixes to his name.

Coming to MS Dhoni's captaincy record, he has till now captained 213 matches in IPL history (including RPSG) out of which CSK has won 125 matches while winning 5 with Pune whereas he also has a win percentage of 58.96. Dhoni is also the second most successful captain in the history of the IPL and has won the tournament four times.

Chennai Super Kings have till now won two out of the three matches they have played till now and are currently placed at number five in the points table. The team will look to level Mumbai Indians' record of winning the most IPL trophies and aim to win the fifth IPL title.