'He can make that difference': Sunil Gavaskar suggests major change for CSK in IPL 2023

CSK vs RR: Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar suggested key changes in the Chennai Super Kings lineup ahead of the four-time Indian Premier League champions’ clash against Rajasthan Royals. As CSK go up against RR in match no. 17 of IPL 2023 at Chepauk, Gavaskar suggested that captain MS Dhoni should bat up the CSK batting order. Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar hoped Dhoni makes good use of his form by coming up with the order.

"I am hoping MS Dhoni promotes himself higher in the batting order. So that he gets to play more than two or three overs in the games. He can make that difference for CSK with his batting because he is capable of scoring big runs," said Gavaskar. Dhoni rewinded the clock during Chennai’s last home game, which marked a homecoming for CSK after over three years.

While facing KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants on April 3, 2023, CSK amassed a total of 217/7, courtesy of explosive innings by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, and other big stars. However, Dhoni’s two sixes in the final over of CSK’s innings turned out to be the icing on the cake. The Chepauk crowd was on cloud nine after watching the former India captain hammer Mark Wood for consecutive maximums, providing Chennai with the much-needed momentum. Interestingly Lucknow Super Giants lost to the hosts by a margin of 12 runs and many CSK fans credited MS Dhoni's short innings to be the point of difference.

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni eyes major milestone against Rajasthan Royals

MS Dhoni is now set to amass another major milestone in the marquee T20 league. The CSK vs RR match on Wednesday will be Dhoni’s 200th match as the Chennai Super Kings skipper. As suggested by Gavaskar, Dhoni will be looking to score big runs and better CSK’s position in the IPL 2023 points table. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM on April 12 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai aka the Chepauk

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Dhruv Jurel/Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal