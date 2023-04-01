DC Vs LSG: Netizens Are All Hearts For Delhi Capitals' Special Gesture For Rishabh Pant

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant's absence could prove to be a vital cog in Delhi Capitals' season in the Indian Premier League. The Indian wicketkeeper has been ruled out for the entire IPL season as he has involved in a car accident last year. David Warner will take the leadership role in his absence.

Netizens react as Delhi Capitals paid a heartfelt tribute to Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals chief coach Ricky Ponting who seems to be very fond of the youngster had already reiterated that they would make Pant feel at home as they would try to possible every move to make himself available in the dugouts. DC management displayed Pant's jersey in the dugout to pay their tribute to the keeper.

It remains to be seen whether the player could be seen in the stands anytime soon this season But DC"s heartfelt respect earned the ire of netizens on social media.

Not the right way ig ...Zinda hai wo abhi , do something else 👎👎 — Sutli (@sutli_bob) April 1, 2023

You guys are behaving as if he is dead — Vishnu (@VishnuKotha11) April 1, 2023

Where was such gesture when @ShreyasIyer15 was injured? Infact you guys replaced him with Rishab Pant permanently! 🥲 — Somya 🇮🇳 (@Somya0803) April 1, 2023

Shame on you guys. Don't do this. — AGK (@itzme_av) April 1, 2023

DC vs LSG live score: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Full Squad

Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel