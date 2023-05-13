The Punjab Kings will be taking on Delhi Capitals in match 59 of the Indian Premier League 2023 and hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive. With the tournament entering its final stage and the battle of playoffs becoming more intense, the Kings must win the match against the Capitals otherwise it might become challenging for them to finish in the top four teams.

Punjab Kings will be coming into the match after losing their last two games against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders and now will be aiming to get back on the winning track against Delhi Capitals and also keep their playoff hopes alive. The bowling has let the team down in the tournament and especially Arshdeep Singh has been very expensive in the last few matches. The team will be hoping to address their issues against the Capitals and would also like to end the match on a winning note.

Delhi Capitals on the other hand till now have had the type of tournament they would have expected till now and are currently placed at the bottom of the table. The David Warner-led side missed the services of Rishabh Pant very badly in the tournament and their batting lineup was not able to perform as per the expectations in the tournament. Warner though performed well in the first phase of the tournament but he as well has looked off-colour in the previous few matches. The bowling lineup of the team has also not been able to control runs and also has not performed as per their reputation.

Delhi Capitals: D Warner (c), P Salt (wk), Mitch Marsh, Riley Rossouw, S Khan, A Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, I Sharma, P Dubey,

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), S Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

DC vs PBKS, Today IPL match: Toss update

David Warner have won the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Impact Players

Delhi Capitals: R Patel, Manish Pandey, L Yadav, A Porel, Chetan Sakariya

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis, H Singh, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Playoffs Qualification Scenario

The David Waner-led Delhi Capitals are now only left with three matches in the tournament and they can at least finish at 14 points if they have all of their left matches. At 14 points it becomes very difficult for any team to qualify for the knockout stage in the IPL. Hence, the Capitals have very less chance to qualify for the playoffs, unless three to four matches of other teams end up in a washout.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Playoffs Qualification Scenario

The Punjab Kings are currently placed in the eighth position in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table and now will have to win all of their left matches if they want to give themselves a chance to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament. The team till now has played 11 matches and can at most finish with 16 points at which generally teams qualify for the knockout stage in the tournament.

DC vs PBKS: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma(wk)

Batters: P Salt, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikander Raza, Mitch Marsh, Riley Rossouw

All-rounders: Sam Curran

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, I Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

DC vs PBKS IPL Pitch report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi is always known to be on the slower side and the spinners also get a lot of help from the surface. The batsmen can also make full use of the short boundaries and fast outfield, the match between the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals can be a high-scoring game.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

If we talk about the head-to-head record of both the teams. till now Delhi Capitals have battled Punjab Kings 30 times in the Indian Premier League wherein, both the teams till now have been able to win 15 games apiece whereas Capitals will have an edge in the last five matches as they have been able to win the last four of the five they have played against the Kings.