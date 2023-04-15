Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams will be looking to end their search for a win as on one end Royal Challengers after winning their opening encounter vs MI have lost their back-to-back matches against KKR and LSG. On the other hand, Capitals are yet to open their account in the tournament and have lost four matches in a row.

Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Faf du Plessis is coming off a thrilling one-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants and now would like to return to the winning track. RCB has plenty of big names like Virat Kohli, du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj. Virat and Faf have been one of the best opening pairs in the tournament and have given their team good opening starts from the first match.

Delhi Capitals on the other hand have to answer a lot of question as nothing seem to be going right for them in the tournament. The Delhi-based franchise till now has not been able to give their best in both batting and bowling and only players like skipper David Warner and all-rounder Axar Patel have been able to perform for the team. The team needs to work in the bowling department as well as till now the team's bowling performance has been average in the tournament.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, M Lomror, G Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, W Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mohammed Siraj, H Patel, W Parnell, V Vijay Kumar

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, M Marsh, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel (wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, A Khan

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Delhi Capitals win the toss and elect to bowl first.

DC vs RCB IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore: A Rawat, D Willey, Suyash Prabhudessai, K Sharma, Akashdeep

Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan, C Sakaria, Mukesh Kumar, P Shaw, P Dubey

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

Coming to the head-to-head record between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals so till both teams have faced each other 27 times in IPL wherein RCB has been able to win 16 matches whereas, on the other end, DC has emerged victorious 10 times. Talking about the record in the last five matches, Capitals have a slight edge as they have three out of the last five games whereas the Bangalore-based franchise has been on the winning side two times.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Wicket Keeper: Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, David Warner, Rovman Powell

All-Rounders: Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, H Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav

RCB vs DC, IPL match today: M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch has traditionally supported the batsmen. Expect a high-scoring affair in Bengaluru with boundaries only 55-59 metres long. The temperature is 31 degrees while the humidity is at 28%.

RCB vs DC: IPL match today prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore to win the match by batting second against Delhi Capitals

DC vs RCB Live streaming

The DC vs RCB live streaming match can be watched on Jio Cinema at 3:30 pm while the RCB vs DC live telecast is available on the Star Sports Network.