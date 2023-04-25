On Monday, an intense encounter between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 34 of IPL 2023 witnessed DC taking the ultimate edge with some sublime death bowling. The low-scoring encounter gave SRH more reasons to dwell on its batting woes. While on the field, it was all competitive between the teams, but ahead of the proceedings, a respectful moment between David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar occurred that left the fans speechless.

In his long continuing IPL career, David Warner has represented only two franchises. The Australian started his journey in the coveted league with Delhi Daredevils in 2009 and after representing the side for 5 seasons the explosive batsman was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad. With Delhi, he emerged as a foremost player among the likes of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir but with SRH he rose through the ranks as a leader. Warner has special memories with Hyderabad, as this is the outfit that he led for more than 3 seasons, which also includes the 2016 trophy-winning campaign. Warner's stint with SRH had a sour end but the player seemingly has no qualms with his former teammates. Now back with Delhi, the player returned to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as a captain, but of the opposing team.

DC vs SRH: David Warner touches Bhuvneshwar's feet, leaves SRH bowler blushing

Warner against SRH was a contest that was given a build-up by the fans and experts but ahead of the match, some earnest scenes emerged. A video has been shared by the official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League that showcases that there is no love lost between the former SRH captain and the player who once used to be his go-to bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. David Warner greeted Bhuvneshwar Kumar by touching his feet. Following that the two players embraced. Here's what happened on the ground.

As for how both the players fared in the SRH vs DC match, David Warner has had one of his off nights as a batsman but on the field rallied his troops to perfection. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the other hand, was exceptional as he bowled the most economical spell of IPL 2023. Kumar finished with the figures of 4 overs 11 runs and 2 wickets.