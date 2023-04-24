'I've Always Had An Issue With..': Devon Conway Makes Big Statement After CSK Vs KKR Match

In IPL 2023, Devon Conway has established himself as a dependable top-order player for Chennai Super Kings. The player has formed a great understanding with Ruturai Gaikwad and has excelled in the leadership of MS Dhoni. Following the game against KKR, the Kiwi batsman highlighted the stardom of MS Dhoni and hailed the 41-year-old for creating a home team-like fixture for CSK wherever they travel.



“I think my partnership with Rutu calms the nerves. A lot of credit needs to go to Rutu. I’m just trying to be as clear as possible. I've always had an issue with the ball on the body, but have been getting over it. By using my feet [against spinners], I get into good positions and get momentum,” said Conway.

He expressed contentment with the team atmosphere and added that having Dhoni on the side makes them feel like every game in the IPL is a home fixture. Conway scored 56 runs off 40 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes.

“The culture we have here in Chennai is very special and for us it's about continuing this momentum. Certainly, having MS makes us feel like every game is like a home fixture,” Conway added.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: What transpired in the match?

In match 33 of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings squared off against Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first Chennai Super Kings yet again posted a huge total on the board, this time though it was the highest of this year's IPL. A brilliant batting display by the top 4- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube- in the CSK's batting line-up took the total to a monumental total of 235.

In reply, KKR fell off the track early as openers Sunil Narine and Narayan Jagadeeshan went after just 1-run was put on the board. At the 46-run mark, KKR lost Venkatesh Iyer and from there it was all about staying in the match. Jason Roy and Rinku Singh were the only shining light in KKR's innings however their 50+ scores could not bring KKR close to the CSK total. In the end, Super Kings got the victory by 49 runs. Ajinkya Rahane became the player of the match for his 71 off 29 balls.