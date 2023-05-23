'Didn't Deserve To Be In Playoffs': Faf Du Plessis Gives Honest Take On RCB's IPL Campaign

The Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were unable to beat the Gujarat Titans in match 70 of the IPL 2023 and lost the encounter by eight wickets. This loss also ruled them out of the Indian Premier League 2023 and their dream to win the trophy was yet again shattered.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore didn't have a consistent Indian Premier League 2023 and the team was never able to carry forward the winning momentum and also lost matches that they should have won easily. RCB captain Faf du Plessis has made a self-assessment of his team's performance in the IPL 2023 and believed that his team didn't deserve to be in the knockout stage.

"I am very disappointed that our season ends there. If we take a hard look at ourselves, we'll be honest in saying that we weren't one of the best teams in the competition", Faf du Plessis said in a video posted on RCB's Twitter handle.

"We were lucky to have some really good performances throughout the season, but overall (and) as a team, if you look at the span of 15-14 games, we probably don't deserve to be in the playoffs", Faf du Plessis added.

"Losing still hurts. I mean, we played really hard tonight (Sunday) and unfortunately failed. Looking at some real positives this year in the form of Glenn Maxwell, and looking at the partnerships we've had with Virat Kohli. The consistency was remarkable, with perhaps a 50-run partnership in every game. Mohammed Siraj had a great campaign, so some really, really high positives and some areas of the game where we weren't consistently great, I think", Faf du Plessis said reviewing his team's performance in the Indian Premier League 2023.