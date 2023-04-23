Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli Lead RCB's Batting Dominance In IPL 2023; Stat To Show Why

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been part of two of the top five highest partnerships in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The five highest partnerships of IPL 2023 have all been registered by RCB players and Faf du Plessis features in each one of them. While two of those partnerships are between Du Plessis and Kohli, the bottom three are between Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

Du Plessis and Kohli hold the record for the highest partnership of IPL 2023, a feat they achieved after scoring 148 runs against Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the season on April 2. The second-highest partnership of 137 runs is also between Du Plessis and Kohli. They achieved that against Punjab Kings in their previous game in Mohali. Meanwhile, Du Plessis also holds the record for the third-highest partnership in IPL 2023 thanks to his 127-run stand with Maxwell against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Five highest partnerships of IPL 2023

Partners Team OPP Runs Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians 148 Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings 137 Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals 127 Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings 126 Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants 115

Faf du Plessis is currently the highest run-scorer of IPL 2023 with 405 runs in seven matches, which he hit at an average of 67.50 and a strike rate of 165.30. He has smashed five half-centuries thus far including 33 boundaries and 25 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2023 with 279 runs in seven games. Kohli has an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 141.62. The right-handed batsman has smashed four half-centuries in the season so far.

Glenn Maxwell is sixth on the list of top run-scorers in IPL 2023 with 253 runs in seven matches. The Australian all-rounder has three fifties to his name thus far in the season. Maxwell has an average of 42.17 and a strike rate of 188.80. He has smashed 13 boundaries and a whopping 23 sixes.

Image: BCCI