Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell And Faf Du Plessis To Bat Left-handed? RCB Shares Update: WATCH

RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore returned back to winning ways as they defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs in their last match of the IPL 2023. Besides the team's average performance so far in the tournament, Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell have been the consistent run scorers of the team. However, the fans might witness the three players batting left-handed in the RR vs RCB match as the Bangalore-based franchise has shared a video on their Twitter handle for the same.

In the video shared by the Royal Challengers Bangalore on their official Twitter handle, fans can see Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik bat with their left hand in the team nets. All the batsmen are naturally right-handed and have never been seen playing with the left hand. However, the players struck the ball really well in the nets and they made it look very professional playing with the left hand.

Virat, Faf, and Maxwell bat left-handed in RCB nets; Watch

Was the video doctored? Here is how fans reacted

The fans on Twitter came up with different reactions to the video wherein some think the video was doctored whereas some of them really liked their favorite player's bat with the left hand.

E sala batting opposite side 🤣😂 — Atom (@one8_07) April 22, 2023

E SALA CUP NAMDE ❤️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli_one8) April 22, 2023

Mazza aaya — Rachit (@ViratNation_) April 22, 2023

Good batting play bold tomorrow 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰we need 2points 😋😋true rcbian — Nicku malik🇮🇳 (@MalikNicku) April 22, 2023

INVALID SHOT in flip mode 😂😂😂 — Iron Briquettes... (@_Cyborg_Offl3) April 23, 2023

Maxi was looking like Rishabh while batting. — Shiva (@Leisure_Jeevi) April 22, 2023

Coming back to Royal Challengers Bangalore's next challenge in the IPL 2023, they will face Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB is coming off a 24-run win against the Punjab Kings and will be high on confidence. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand look a bit settled but they would also like to return to the winning ways after the narrow defeat against Lucknow Super Giants.