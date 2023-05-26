Former India Pacer Heaps Praise On Rohit Sharma's Leadership Skills And Astute Captaincy

The IPL 2023 has reached its penultimate point and it is the MI vs GT contest that will decide who will march into the big final on Sunday. Both the teams are worthy contenders for the finalist spot, however, only one will progress. Ahead of the match, all the talk among the members of the cricket fraternity is the same i.e., who will challenge CSK in the IPL finals, and in the process, one of the foremost individuals of the cricket world, Irfan Pathan has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and his style of leading the Mumbai Indians side.

In no measure Mumbai Indians had an ideal season, the team was inflicted with injury layoffs, incurred losses at the start, and also witnessed a huge money signing like Jofra Archer departing in the mid of the season, however, despite all odds, MI have made it to the playoffs and now are a win away from securing yet another place in the IPL Final. Rohit Sharma, who has captained Mumbai to all its 5 title wins, finds himself in a position where he could take the side to its 7th final. A monumental record like that is set to be immortalised and apparently the cricket world is aware of that.

Irfan Pathan heaps praise on Rohit Sharma ahead of MI vs GT Qualifier 2

Irfan Pathan, who emerged as a foremost expert voice in IPL 2023, hailed Rohit Sharma for delivering once again for Mumbai Indians. At an expert panel discussion of Star Sports, Pathan heaped praise on Sharma. Here's what he said.

"Rohit Sharma has delivered once again for Mumbai Indians. He was faced with a crisis at the start of the competition when key pacer Jasprit Bumrah was out. Jofra Archer struggled with his form and fitness but this captain marshalled his troops well. He first guided MI to the eliminator and then took his team to the qualifiers with his astute captaincy."

While Mumbai Indians are the favorites to reach the final again, but Gujarat Titans have also been spectacular throughout. It is only the second year of their existence, and having held the trophy in its inaugural season the franchise is back to book a place in the final. So, will it be MI, with all its experience or GT will create history today?