From 'Russell Russell' to 'Rinku Rinku'; Nitish Rana opens up on Rinku Singh's IPL Journey

Aside from the last-ball finishes, one thing that has persisted in the Indian Premier League over the course of 16 years is Indian talent emerging to the fore. This year the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Verma, etc. have showcased the might of the Indian domestic circuit. The list is hefty and a name that has kept making headlines throughout the duration of the last one and half months is Rinku Singh. On Monday, Singh played a cameo to take KKR home and register a 5-wicket win over PBKS.

Rinku Singh has taen the IPL 2023 by starm. Ever since he blasted 5 sixes in the final over against Gujarat Titans in match 13 of IPL 2023, he has continued from that headstart and so far has been one of the most consistent players for KKR. The crowd at Eden Gardens has also acknowledged Singh's heroics and as a result, his name has begun to reverberate in the grand old stadium. On Monday, similar sounds echoed in Kolkata when Rinku Singh was on strike.

Click here for MI vs RCB live updates

Nitish Rana opens up on Rinku Singh's IPL Journey after KKR vs PBKS

After the culmination of the match, KKR captain Nitish Rana was all praise for Rinku Singh. He stated that he get goosebumps upon hearing "Rinku Rinku". "I get goosebumps when the crowd cheers 'Rinku Rinku'. He's earned that! Earlier it was 'Russell Russell', but now it's Rinku".

Nitish Rana describes Rinku Singh's beautiful journey.



From 'Russell Russell' to 'Rinku Rinku'. pic.twitter.com/emZlTaubge — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 8, 2023

Andre Russell on Rinku Singh

Andre Russell also was of a similar view. He said, "I get goosebumps seeing what Rinku Singh has done. I'm very proud of him, he's a very hardworking and disciplined guy".

Andre Russell said, "I get goosebumps seeing what Rinku Singh has done. I'm very proud of him, he's a very hardworking and disciplined guy". pic.twitter.com/opZGs7HCWi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 8, 2023

While Rinku Singh is the name that is ringing, KKR needs more of him. He played a fiery innings of 21 off 10 balls against Punjab Kings and took the team home. Knight Riders have progressed to the 5th spot on the points table.

