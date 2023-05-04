Gautam Gambhir Gives Death Stare To Lucknow Crowd Chanting Virat Kohli's Name: WATCH

A verbal spat between Virat Kohli, the star player of Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, during Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has created quite a buzz. Even after a few days, Gambhir is facing the heat from fans who chanted Kohli's name and directed it towards the left-handed batsman during a recent match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at Ekana Sports City Stadium.

Lucknow hosted Chennai, and both teams were looking to secure their sixth victory of the IPL 2023 season. Lucknow Super Giants lost the toss and batted first but struggled against Chennai's excellent bowling attack. The team was without skipper KL Rahul and got off to a bad start with openers Manan Vohra and Kyle Mayers only managing to score 24 runs between them. Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, and Marcus Stoinis also failed to make an impact.

Also Read: What Was Said During Intense Virat Kohli Vs Gautam Gambhir Clash? Here's Full Transcript

Ayush Badoni's unbeaten 59* runs off 33 deliveries helped Lucknow stabilize their innings, but rain disrupted play during the last over of the first innings, and the game was called off, resulting in both teams sharing a point. After the game was abandoned, a few fans were heard chanting Kohli's name as Gambhir walked past them to go into the dressing room. Gambhir stopped for a second and gave the spectators a death stare.

Gambhir gives a death stare to the Lucknow crowd chanting Kohli's name

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video shows Gambhir walking with two other LSG members toward the dressing room before stopping for a while to give the fans a proper stare. The fans in the stands could be heard shouting Kohli's name to tease the former India opener. Gambhir and Kohli got involved in an ugly face-off on Monday following which the BCCI docked 100 percent of their match fees.

Also Read: Gautam Asked 'Kya Bol Raha Hain Bol' And Virat Replied 'Why Are You Coming In Between': Inside Details Of Spat

After the match on Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings are in third place in the IPL 2023 points table with 11 points in 10 games, while Lucknow Super Giants sit in second place with the same number of points in 10 games.

Image: Twitter