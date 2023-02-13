GG Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Gujarat Giants At WPL 2023 Auction

The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is currently taking place in Mumbai, where five teams are competing to buy top players from around the world. Gujarat Giants (GG) are also in the race to secure top talents for their newly-acquired women's team. Gujarat's top buy as of yet is Australian cricketer Ashleigh Gardner, who they secured for Rs. 3.2 crore. Here are all the players Gujarat currently have on their side as they continue to bid for more stars in the WPL Auction 2023.

Players bought by Gujarat Giants in WPL Auction 2023

Ashleigh Gardner - Rs. 3.2 crore Beth Mooney - Rs. 2 crore Georgia Wareham - Rs. 75 lakh Sneh Rana - Rs. 75 lakh Annabel Sutherland - Rs. 70 lakh Deandra Dottin - Rs. 60 lakh Sophia Dunkley - Rs. 60 lakh Sushma Verma - Rs. 60 lakh Tanuja Kanwer - Rs. 50 lakh Harleen Deol - Rs. 40 lakh Ashwani Kumari - Rs. 35 lakh Dayalan Hemalatha - Rs. 30 lakh Mansi Joshi - Rs. 30 lakh Monica Patel - Rs. 30 lakh Sabbineni Meghana - Rs. 10 lakh Hurley Gala - Rs. 10 lakh Parunika Sisodia - Rs. 10 lakh Shabnam Shakil - Rs 10 lakh

WPL 2023

The combined bid valuation for all five teams participating in the tournament stood at Rs 4669.99 crore, with Adani Sports line Pvt. Ltd. spending a maximum of Rs 1289 crore to buy the Ahmedabad-based team. Mumbai Indians, owners of Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, fetched the ownership of the Mumbai WPL team for Rs 912.99 crore. Delhi Capitals owners JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd. won the bid to own the Delhi WPL team for Rs 810 crore. RCB purchased the right to own the Bengaluru Women's team, while Capri Global acquired the UP Wariorz.

