Sachin Tendulkar Shares 5 Words Of Praise For 'Incredible' Akash Madhwal After 5/5 Vs LSG

IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar had five words of appreciation for Akash Madhwal who contributed with the incredible figures of 5/5 in MI's win against LSG in Indian Premier League 2023 Eliminator. In a video posted by Mumbai Indians featuring their dressing room scenes after securing their place in Qualifier 2, Tendulkar revealed his thoughts about the thumping 88-run win. He proceeded to shower praises on 29-year-old Madhwal, who dismantled the Lucknow Super Giants' battling lineup with his figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs. The MI vs GT qualifier match will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 26, 2023.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar summed up Akash Madhwal’s historic 5/5 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator using only five words. “Incredible, Madhwal. Continue the good work,” said Tendulkar towards the end of the video. The Uttarakhand cricketers' show at Chepauk was one of the best bowling figures ever registered in the IPL as it also broke multiple records.

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar points out turning point of the MI vs LSG match

Highlighting how the uncapped India player planned crucial wickets against LSG, Tendulkar explained, “I thought that was one of the reasons Badoni played that shot (in the 10th over against Madhwal), and to me, that was the turning point of the game. Yes, Krunal's wicket was important, but those two wickets in the over, you forced him to play that shot. Few dot shots and he went across the line. To me, that was the turning point. Everyone chipped in”.

Akash Madhwal's record-shattering show in debut IPL season

The Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans on May 26 will only be the eighth appearance for Madhwal in IPL 2023, which is turning out to be an incredible debut season for him. Coming on the back of a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Madhwal dismissed key batters including the likes of Nicholas Pooran to dent LSG’s chances of qualifying for the Qualifier 2. Having said that, here’s a look at all the records broken by Mumbai Indians' latest star Akash Madhwal with his stunning fifer.