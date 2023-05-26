GT Vs MI: Tilak Varma Shines For Mumbai, Strikes Heroic Boundaries Against Mohammed Shami

Tilak Varma once again proved why he was so highly heralded by the Mumbai Indians. The youngster arrived when his team was struggling after losing two quick wickets as Nehal Wadhera and Rohit Sharma headed back to the pavilion. The youngster showed much calm and composure as he wreaked havoc in Ahmedabad with a blistering inning.

Tilak Varma enthralled the audience with a brilliant inning

The 20-year-old already proved his mettle last season with some brilliant performances under his belt and has now backed his talent up with a masterclass this time around. The youngster targeted Mohammed Shami and hit him for a massive 24 runs in one over. He enthralled the audience as he started with a four and blasted four consecutive boundaries before finishing the over with a towering six.

The Mumbai Indians needed some inspiration in the run chase, and Tilak Varma exactly provided the bedrock for the five-time champions in Qualifier 2. Praises poured in from all corners as netizens hailed him for his courageous innings.

4⃣4⃣4⃣4⃣26⃣



Tilak Varma has raced off to 38* off just 11 deliveries 🔥



What CONFIDENCE from the young batter!



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/f0Ge2x8XbA#TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/eO9ADU28Te — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

Read More: MI Vs GT IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

This is just an incredible batting by Tilak Varma.



No matter what the result will come, for me he is already a superstar. pic.twitter.com/0J60jnrD9C — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 26, 2023

We win or lose today, one thing is for sure, Tilak Varma is the future of Mumbai Indians. Courageous player. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QpPFQluLMD — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) May 26, 2023

Well played Tilak Varma pic.twitter.com/W7f9k9kEHX — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) May 26, 2023

Tilak varma's recreating his idol's performance ? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/0A1Qv5IUPV — 𝙇𝙀𝙊 𝙍𝘿𝙆 ᵇˡᵒᵒᵈʸ ˢʷᵉᵉᵗ (@champvirat_18) May 26, 2023

What a start from rising star Tilak Varma🔥🔥



If he rescue MI from here then he is part of my WC squad 2023✅️#MIvGT #TilakVarma pic.twitter.com/fPqgMj5rQn — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) May 26, 2023

However, Rashid Khan did not let Varma last on the pitch for long. Just before the batsman's half-century, the Afghan bowler rattled the middle and off-stump, which led to his departure. However, the athlete has created one lasting impact on the Mumbai-based franchise's fans, and he could certainly be the star of the team in the near future.

Read More: GT vs MI: Sachin Tendulkar speechless after Shubman Gill wreaks havoc on Mumbai Indians