GT Vs MI: Tilak Varma Shines For Mumbai, Strikes Heroic Boundaries Against Mohammed Shami

Tilak Varma proved his mettle last season with some brilliant performances under his belt and has now backed his talent up with a masterclass this time around.

Anirban Sarkar
Tilak Varma once again proved why he was so highly heralded by the Mumbai Indians. The youngster arrived when his team was struggling after losing two quick wickets as Nehal Wadhera and Rohit Sharma headed back to the pavilion. The youngster showed much calm and composure as he wreaked havoc in Ahmedabad with a blistering inning.

Tilak Varma enthralled the audience with a brilliant inning

The 20-year-old already proved his mettle last season with some brilliant performances under his belt and has now backed his talent up with a masterclass this time around. The youngster targeted Mohammed Shami and hit him for a massive 24 runs in one over. He enthralled the audience as he started with a four and blasted four consecutive boundaries before finishing the over with a towering six.

The Mumbai Indians needed some inspiration in the run chase, and Tilak Varma exactly provided the bedrock for the five-time champions in Qualifier 2. Praises poured in from all corners as netizens hailed him for his courageous innings.

However, Rashid Khan did not let Varma last on the pitch for long. Just before the batsman's half-century, the Afghan bowler rattled the middle and off-stump, which led to his departure. However, the athlete has created one lasting impact on the Mumbai-based franchise's fans, and he could certainly be the star of the team in the near future.

