WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Pranks Tilak Varma Mid-air, Leaves Youngster Bamboozled

The Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before the team had thrashed the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator and now will aim to play the Chennai Super Kings in the final to take place on May 28, 2023. Ahead of the MI vs GT match, Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav pranked fellow MI teammate Tilak Varma

In a video uploaded on Mumbai Indians' official Instagram handle, it can be seen that Suryakumar Yadav is squeezing a lemon in the mouth of Tilak Varma while he is sleeping on the flight. MI captioned the post, "Chain se sona hai toh jaag jao", which means "If you want to sleep peacefully then wake up."

Suryakumar Yadav pranks down Tilak Varma; Watch

Suryakumar Yadav who is known to be the backbone of the Mumbai Indians middle order has once again been in an excellent form in the Indian Premier League 2023 as the batsman has scored 544 runs in the 15 matches he has played so far and has also hit a century against the Gujarat Titans.

READ: MI vs GT IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Tilak Varma on the other is a tremendous young talent and has displeyed his skills by playing some mindblowing knocks by coming down the order for the team. In the 10 matches that he has played so far in IPL 2023, Tilak has scored 300 runs at an average of 42.86 and also at a strike rate of 153.85. His highest score has been an unbeaten knock of 84 runs.

Getting to the preview of the MI vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match, all the eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav and Rashid Khan from either sieds. When these teams last met, it was Surya who scored a century for the Mumbai Indians whereas Rashid took a four-wicket and also scored an unbeaten 79.

The Gujarat Titans might have a bit of a home advantage as they will play in Ahmedabad whereas Mumbai Indians also have a chance to win the match as they are coming off a thumping win against the Lucknow Super Giants. The winner of the match will meet Chennai Super Kings in the final on May 28, 2023.