'Rahul Tewatia And Kings XI Is A Love Story': Shubman Gill Makes Remark After GT Beat PBKS

GT vs PBKS: Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings in match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2023 by six wickets after Rahul Tewatia held his nerve in the last over of Sam Curran. With seven required of Curran's last over and Titans being favorites to win the match, the encounter was about to become another thriller after Shubman Gill got out on the second ball of the 20th over. Tewatia had other plans and took his team over the line.

However, Rahul Tewatia has an old affair with the Punjab Kings, being it playing for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 wherein he smashed Kings bowler Sheldon Cotrell for 30 runs in an over or let it be the IPL 2022 match when 12 runs were needed of the last two balls and he smashed Odean Smith for two back to back sixes and won his team an almost lost match.

'Rahul Tewatia and Kings XI is a love story': Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill scored 67 runs in the match batting for the Gujarat Titans and was called in for a chat by commentator and former West Indies player Ian Bishop after the match. Speaking on the match and his innings, Gill said, “I should've finished the match. Rahul Tewatia and Kings XI is a love story. In these type of games, there's definitely pressure on both teams. It's about trying to minimise dot balls. It was difficult for them also to score runs against old ball. Was important to have a good powerplay."

READ: KKR vs SRH IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

“We ticked that box. It wasn't a big score. Was important to keep hitting the singles. He looked good in the nets also (Mohit). He has a good yorker. He bowled magnificently with the slower one, using the boundaries. Was a great GT debut for him", Shubman Gill added.

Coming back to GT vs PBKS match, Gujarat Titans were handed over a target of 154 runs after, hosts Punjab Kings ended their first innings at 153/8 with Matthew Short and Shahrukh Khan contributing with their bat. Chasing the target GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha added 48 runs for the first wicket in the first five overs. Saha was dismissed for a 19-ball 30, and Gill remained at the crease and completed yet another half-century in IPL 2023. Shubman, however, got out in the last but had taken his team on the brink of victory and at the end it was Rahul Tewatia who finished the match in style with a boundary.