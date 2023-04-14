Wriddhiman Saha forces unconvinced Hardik to challenge umpire’s decision with Dhoni-like call- WATCH

GT vs PBKS: Gujarat Titans clinched another final over victory over Punjab Kings in match no. 18 of Indian Premier League 2023 on Thursday, April 13 in Mohali. While Shubman Gill and Mohit Sharma helped the defending champions with notable contributions, Wriddhiman Saha also played a crucial role in Gujarat Titans' win. Saha hit 30 runs off 19 balls in the second innings but became the talk of the town for something he did in the first innings.

In the 13th over of the Punjab Kings batting innings, Saha forced the GT skipper Hardik Pandya to go upstairs to the third umpire with a DRS review, despite clear protest by the captain and the bowler Mohit Sharma. The moment took place in the second delivery of the 13th over as PBKS’ Jitesh Sharma faced a good length ball close to the off stump by Mohit. The ball went past the outside edge before Saha collected it behind the stumps in the IPL 2023 match.

While the bowler, the umpire remained unmoved, Saha was seen convincing Hardik to challenge the on-field umpire’s decision. The skipper first seemed to be confused initially, before Saha’s confidence made Pandya signal for the DRS review. As the third umpire reviewed the decision, UltraEdge showed a faint nick off the bat, as Jitesh ended up getting dismissed on 25 runs off 23 balls. Click here, to watch Wriddhiman Saha forcing Hardik Pandya to take DRS review.

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans clinch final over thriller against Punjab Kings

Saha’s convincing skills did wonders for GT going ahead in the game, as PBKS could add only 60-odd runs to their total in the remaining seven overs. Matthew Short top scored with a knock of 36 runs in 24 balls for Punjab, as four other batsmen crossed the 20-run mark but failed to convert the starts into useful knocks. PBKS set a target of 154 runs for GT, which was achieved by the defending champions with a thrilling final over finish.

Mohit Sharma was chosen as the Player of the Match for his effort of 2/18 in his quota of overs. Interestingly, this was his first IPL game in almost three years. The 2015 World Cup star for India last played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 season. He has previously played for Punjab Kings, and Chennai Super Kings as well.