PBKS vs GT: Gujarat Titans recall India's 2015-World Cup star for 1st IPL match in 3 years

Gujarat Titans made a surprising call on Thursday as they decided to recall Mohit Sharma for the PBKS vs GT match in IPL 2023 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Mohit was the star for India at the 2015 ODI World Cup under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. He was earlier a big-match player for Chennai Super Kings while also playing for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab). He is now playing his first IPL match today in around 3 years.

PBSK vs GT: Mohit Sharma starts for Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya has returned to the line-up after an injury while Yash Dayal has been dropped by GT as they bring in Mohit. the Punjab seamer is known for his sharp slow deliveries and could prove to be an asset in the death overs for GT vs PBKS. Mohit last played for Delhi Capitals in 2020.

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to field first.

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, S Sudharsan, D Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Md. Shami

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, B Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, K Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

GT vs PBKS IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Gujarat Titans: Srikar Bharat, A Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav

Punjab Kings - H Singh, A Taida, S Raza, G Brar Singh, Rahul Chahar