'Go On And Lead The Next Generation': Virat Kohli Names Cricket's Next Superstar

Shubman Gill became one of the biggest talking points for the cricketing world on Monday, courtesy of his 101-run knock in 58 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. As social media erupted with reactions to the youngster scoring his maiden century in the marquee T20 league, Virat Kohli also put out a wholesome story for Gill. Kohli took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday morning and sent his best wishes to the 23-year-old.

“There’s potential and then there’s Gill. Go on and lead the next generation. God bless you,” Virat Kohli said. With his century against SRH, Gill climbed to second in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard, surpassing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the process. Shubman now has 576 runs in his tally in 13 games, at an average of 48.00. He is 25 runs away from the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings leader Faf du Plessis, and is a run ahead of Jaiswal’s tally.

GT vs SRH: Virat Kohli goes gaga over Shubman Gill

Following his knock, Gill shared his feelings about the milestone in the post-match presentation and said, " I made my IPL debut against SRH and got my first hundred against them, so life has come a full circle. Hopefully many more to come. It's all about the bowlers and situation and I don't dwell much on my last innings. It is important to focus on the situation in front. The six off Abhishek Sharma was the most pleasing thing for me. I told him that if you bowl to me I'm gonna hit you for a six".

