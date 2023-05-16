IPL Points Table 2023: Check Latest IPL Standings After GT Becomes First Team To Qualify

Match 62 of IPL 2023 saw the defending champions and table toppers Gujarat Titans defeat ninth placed Sunrisers Hyderabad by a margin of 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the win, Titans became the first team to qualify for the tournament playoffs and now have 18 points from 13 matches and will finish the season at the top spot with one match to go.

After batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Hardik Pandya-led led Gujarat Titans didn't have a good start to their innings as they lost inform opener Wriddhiman Saha for a duck as he was caught at slips off the bowling of Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. After losing Saha, all the onus was on Shubman Gill as he had to stick to one end and also had to keep the scoreboard moving. The young Indian opener did the same and continued his dream form in the match. Gill added 147 runs off 84 balls for the second wicket with his partner Sai Sudharsan, who also played a knock of 47 runs and his innings included six fours and one six. After Sudharsan's wicket, Shubman didn't stop and completed his maiden hundred in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Titans opener played a knock of 101 runs off 58 balls with 13 fours and one six. Apart from all this, Sunrisers pacer Bhuvneshwar also broke the backbone of the hosts, and at one point the score which looked to go till 220-230 was settled at 188/9 with Kumar ending the innings with figures of 5/30.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were coming into the chase with good momentum but it didn't last long as Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami removed SRH opener Anmolpreet Singh in the first over. The fall of wickets didn't stop here and they kept on falling like nine pins as at one stage Sunrisers were 57/7 and most of their key batsmen got dismissed. Even big names like Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, and Rahul Tripathi were not able to add much assistance to their team's chase. It looked like the visitors will get bowled for a score of under 100 but in between came Heinrich Klassen who hit 64 runs off 44 balls with four fours and three sixes. Klassen reduced the deficit of the defeat and at last, Titans were able to win the match by 34 runs.

Updated IPL Points Table 2023 after GT vs SRH

Coming to the IPL 2023 updated points table, the table toppers Gujarat Titans have qualified for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2023 with the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will also finish at the top spot at the end of the league phase. Chennai Super Kings are in the second spot with seven wins out of 13 matches and they are as well one win ahead to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament. CSK is followed by Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants with 14 and 13 points respectively out of 12 matches each.