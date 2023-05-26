Gujarat Titans To Face Unfamiliar Odds Against Mumbai Indians, Stern Test Awaits

MI vs GT: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent and formidable sides of the Indian Premier League. This certainly is the second season for the defending champions but they have to be praised for the brand of cricket that they have played so far. The Gujarat outfit with 20 points topped the points table in 2022 and also in 2023. This certainly speaks a lot about the squad, the management, and Hardik Pandya as the skipper. Indian all-rounder and the skipper of the T20 side, Pandya is being considered as someone who can emulate MS Dhoni's style of leadership and the stats do justice to it. In Qualifier 2, they face their biggest challenge against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians because this is unfamiliar territory for them.

When Gujarat Titans picked their side in 2022, hardly anybody gave them any chance of making it into the IPL playoffs, winning the finals was still a distant dream. They proved all the experts, fans, and pundits wrong by not only topping the table but also winning the finals. Come the 2023 season, Gujarat were already a force to reckon with and they still look like potential candidates to defend their title.

Gujarat Titans returned home ahead of Friday’s big fixture against Mumbai Indians 🙌



Travelling with the Titans is always a joyride and over the course of this season, we've had some memorable rides. Here are some exclusive glimpses from our private charter journeys this season… pic.twitter.com/t21W1kHj5i — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 25, 2023

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the only two sides who have successfully defended their IPL crown. Chennai did it in 2010 and 2011. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and Co. replicated CSK's heroics in 2019 and 2020. Gujarat are in with the chance of becoming the third team to defend their crown, but this is the first virtual knockout that they will play and they need to get past the five times champions if they want to meet the 'Yellow Army' in the finals and defended their crown.

It is safe to say that Gujarat have never been in a do-or-die situation and that is both the beauty and the quality of their side. Last year they faced Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 and sailed past them in a very comfortable manner and eventually went on to win the championship. But on May 26, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, they will be up against a defiant Mumbai side who have been in this situation many times before and have brought out their best to the table. In many seasons, Mumbai were done and dusted, but they are like a phoenix who rise from their ruins and ashes and before anybody can know, they feed into the opposition and snatch the title away.

Hardik Pandya and Co. are set to face their toughest challenge in a knockout match and it will test their side and their character. Can they inch closer to the trophy and book a date with Chennai Super Kings for an iconic clash? Will the master strategist MS Dhoni meet the gritty Pandya with a never say never mindset in the IPL finals? Only time holds the answer to these questions.