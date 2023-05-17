'Hardik And Nehra Are Underrated': T20 World Cup Winning Skipper Hails Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have replicated their IPL 2022 success with sheer precision as they became the first-ever side to qualify for the IPL playoffs. Hardik Pandya led-side lifted the IPL trophy last season in their maiden campaign and are favourites to make two in two. Gujarat will finish the group stage at the top.

Gujarat have managed to retain the core of their setup from last season and each player has chipped in with valuable contributions on their way towards the playoff. Former Australian opener Aaron Finch lavished praises on Gujarat Titans trio Ashish Nehra, Hardik Pandya and Vikram Solanki for building a culture inside the team.

Aaron Finch heaps of praises on Ashish Nehra, Hardik Pandya and Vikram Solanki

Gujarat have players from all backgrounds and despite the difficulties, they have strung together a cohesive force and the dividend is paying off it seems. In an interaction with Star Sports, Finch opened up on Gujarat's success.

When you put a team together from scratch, you look for characters among your squad that can help build that culture. “It is not easy when you bring in people from all around the world that can just walk in and be harmonious.

GT Pillars ft. Vikram Solanki 🙌



From designing the scouting structure to managing the support staff, our Director of Cricket is a true backbone of the franchise 💙



Watch more of these exclusive videos 📽️ only on our website and app using this 🔗 - https://t.co/TyoLPHMzq2… pic.twitter.com/wfx6jpsq7m — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 17, 2023

“Huge amount of credit goes to Ashish Nehra, Hardik Pandya and Vikram Solanki as well as they have structured up this side, fitting personalities together but not just that. One thing is to find people who are so skillful and good at their job and the other is to find guys who work well together and play well together, that’s such an underrated thing.”

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 squad

