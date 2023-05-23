CSK Vs GT: Hardik Pandya Stuns With 'proper Devil' Comment On Dhoni Ahead Of Qualifier 1

The Chennai Super Kings will be up against the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2023 and the match is all set to be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be looking to retain its title against MS Dhoni's CSK and ahead of the most awaited clash, Hardik has given his tribute to veteran Chennai captain Dhoni.

"Many people think Mahi is serious and all that. For me, I crack jokes and I don't see him as Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Obviously, I have learned a lot of things from him, a lot of positive things, which I have learned just by watching, not even talking much. But for me, he is just my dear friend, dear brother, with whom I play pranks, with whom I chill and I am always a fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Will be and will be for so many fans and so many cricket lovers, you need to be the proper devil to hate MS Dhoni", Hardik Pandya said in a video posted on Gujarat Titans' Twitter handle.

Speaking further about the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match, the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be looking to make a place in its tenth final and also will also hope to lift its fifth trophy. The batting has been one of the real strengths of the team and players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane and Matheesha Pathirana have been the star performers of the team. MS Dhoni has also come out in many matches and hit sixes for the team on necessary occasions.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand led by Hardik Pandya finished at the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table and have been the most consistent team till now in the tournament. The team was able to win its last four out of five matches and will be looking to continue its winning momentum against the Chennai Super Kings and also play its second successive final. Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Shami have been the star of the show till now and all these players will be willing to continue their wonderful performance against CSK in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament.